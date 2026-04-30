Xabi Alonso ready to take Chelsea job if he is handed more control

Chelsea parted ways with Liam Rosenior last week and have entrusted Calum McFarlane in an interim role until the end of the season, with a permanent appointment expected to be made sooner rather than later.

With a major squad revamp on the cards heading into the summer transfer window, the Blues might ideally want to secure their ideal candidate before the World Cup to plan signings effectively and also in time for pre-season action.

Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea have made a significant breakthrough in their attempt to sign Xabi Alonso as their manager as the Spaniard is prepared to take up the job but wants more control on the dressing room and signings.

Liverpool have also been linked with signing Alonso as Arne Slot’s replacement, so Chelsea’s advancement in the Spaniard’s hiring process is somewhat unexpected considering his time as a player at Anfield and links to the club since a few years.

Alonso will need time at Chelsea

Unlike Liam Rosenior, who was offered a six-year contract but fired only three months in owing to unsatisfactory results, it is perhaps time for Chelsea to entrust a manager for the longer run and there will be nobody better to do it than Xabi Alonso.

He showed glimpses of being a brilliant tactician at Real Madrid as well, but it was the La Liga outfit’s lack of support in his man managerial abilities that led to his dismissal after a fairly public fallout with key man, Vinicius Junior.

Xabi Alonso’s desire for stronger authority on the dressing room is consequently not a surprise given that it was one of the reasons behind him losing his job just months ago, especially when it had seemed like he would get time to impose himself.

One of the only dealbreakers could be his insistence on wanting a say in transfers. With Chelsea’s board firmly dictating the flow of signings, primarily focused on younger players, it is unlikely they will provide Alonso with assurances in this regard.