Man Utd want to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao



Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils are likely to bolster their attack at the end of the campaign and the focus could be on landing a marquee winger to compete with Matheus Cunha on the left flank.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Man United are exploring a summer deal for Leao and would have no concern in paying the reported £43 million fee to prise him away from Milan.

There is also the possibility that they could negotiate a player-plus-cash deal for the talented 26-year-old. It is claimed that the club could offer one of Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee or Marcus Rashford to reduce the final valuation to sign the Portuguese attacker this summer.

Elite winger

The Red Devils strengthened their wide attacking department last summer with the purchases of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford respectively.

Both players have made several goal contributions during the ongoing campaign and they have been key catalysts behind the club’s push to qualify for the Champions League for the 2026/27 season.

Still, United have a void to fill in the wide attacking roles, given Amad Diallo has looked a shadow of himself this season. He has not scored or assisted for the Red Devils since the middle of December.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled in his regular right-wing slot and rarely plays from the left. Patrick Dorgu showed glimpses of his potential as a winger, but he is primarily a left-back by trade.

An elite winger could be signed to compete for a starting spot with Cunha. Leao would suit the Manchester giants. He has notched up 13 goal contributions this season, playing in a front two with Pulisic.

The Portuguese’s numbers were much higher last season as a left-sided winger with 25 goal involvements. He is strongest cutting inside from the left flank with his dribbling and direct runs against defenders.

£43m seems a bargain fee for a player in the prime of his career. Still, United may seek to bargain and lower the price by offering Ugarte, Zirkzee or Rashford in a part-exchange deal for Leao this summer.