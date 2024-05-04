Manchester United lead Arsenal in race to sign Michael Olise

Manchester United are considered the favourites ahead of Arsenal to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in the summer’s transfer window, ESPN has reported.

The Red Devils are expected to have a productive couple of months in the off-season as they intend on making several acquisitions to their squad off the back of an unsatisfactory season.

Erik ten Hag’s future is also in doubt, but that has not hindered Manchester United from already commencing plans for a revamp without knowing who will be in the dugout in 2024/25.

United need new blood in attack and Olise has emerged as a prime target. ESPN claims that Man Utd are favourites to sign the Frenchman but could face competition from rivals such as Arsenal.

The Gunners have scouted Olise extensively as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank. However, the report says Arsenal are also eyeing Pedro Neto as well as Olise.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also named as potential suitors for the Palace winger but ESPN says Manchester United are leading the race ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea had nearly signed the 22-year-old in August but technical factors surrounding the payment of his release clause led to the transfer collapsing.

The winger subsequently renewed his contract at Selhurst Park which saw his release clause increase from £35m to closer to £60m, as per ESPN.

Man Utd need a right winger

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax on a lucrative deal in 2022. However, he has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford as the club is once again set to enter the transfer market in their bid to sign a reliable and long-term option on the right wing.

Keeping in mind that Olise has an expensive price tag, Manchester United could be ready to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a bargaining chip with ESPN suggesting that the full-back could be used as part exchange to lower Olise’s price-tag.

Olise is a regular fixture in the Crystal Palace line-up and has produced commendable numbers for the Eagles. He missed the five months of this season owing to two separate hamstring injuries but has still managed 16 appearances for Palace, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Manchester United’s anticipated absence from the Champions League is unexpected to be a factor that would dissuade Olise from joining them, providing them with a big boost in that regard.

United will hope they can get a deal over the line this summer with Olise forming a new-look attack alongside Ganracho and Rasmus Hojlund next season.