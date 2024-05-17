Man Utd hold talks to sign Antonio Silva this summer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks to sign SL Benfica star Antonio Silva this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Following a disappointing campaign this term, the Red Devils are reportedly set to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce the squad in order to turn the fortune around next campaign.

It has been suggested that United are contemplating revamping their ageing backline with numerous centre-backs already linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times.

It has already been made official that Raphael Varane is set to leave the club as a free agent, while Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could also leave in the off-season.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Tosin Adarabioyo have all been mentioned as serious targets for Man Utd with Silva reportedly on their radar as well.

Silva to Man Utd

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Man Utd are interested in signing the Portuguese and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives to know whether he would be willing to move to Old Trafford.

The report further claims that Silva would be open to signing for the Red Devils should they manage to strike a deal with Benfica. However, it has been suggested that the Eagles have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on their star man’s head so it won’t be easy for Man Utd to purchase him if Roger Schmidt’s side stay firm on their inflated valuation.

TEAMtalk further claims that along with Silva, the record Premier League champions are also interested in signing Joao Neves so it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign either player in the upcoming window.

Silva is a talented defender and possesses high potential. The defender has already secured his place in Portugal’s star-studded squad after showcasing his qualities for Benfica in recent years.

So, the 20-year-old could be a solid signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to sign the youngster in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their backline.