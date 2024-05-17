Arsenal leading the race to sign Benjamin Sesko



According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are the front-runners to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ahead of their European rivals this summer.

The London giants are expected to sign a marquee striker this summer and they have been linked with several names over the past couple of months. The Telegraph now report that Arsenal are plotting a move for Sesko, who has had a promising debut season with Leipzig in the German top-flight.

Rival suitors believe the Gunners would be in pole position to sign the Slovenian star if they proceed with a formal approach. Sesko’s release clause previously stood at £43 million, but he could cost more than £60 million this summer with the clause figure rising with his goal contributions this year.

Big potential

Sesko agreed to join Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 and he formally signed for them last summer. The 20-year-old barely started for the Bundesliga outfit in the first half of the season, but he has completely transformed his fortunes during the back end of the campaign.

The youngster has scored in each of his previous 6 league appearances for Leipzig. Overall, he has registered 17 goals for the season despite playing under 2,000 minutes in all competitions. Arsenal will have been monitoring his progress and they could be tempted to sign him depending on the manager.

Mikel Arteta has seen Kai Havertz develop into a quality no.9 during the second half of the season and this could have an influence on the striker plans. Rather than signing an experienced star, the onus could be on landing an emerging ace such as Sesko, who could become world-class in the long term.

The transfer figure should not be a problem for the Gunners. Personal terms could also be a formality as Sesko should be tempted to join a Premier League club on the rise and challenging for the title. Sesko would have the guarantee of Champions League football which Manchester United or Chelsea can’t provide.