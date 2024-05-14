Man Utd could battle out with Arsenal to sign Sesko

Manchester United could reportedly go head-to-head with Arsenal over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko this summer, as per the Manchester Evening News.

With Anthony Martial set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season, the Red Devils are reportedly planning to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next campaign.

A plethora of strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks with Ivan Toney, Serhou Guirassy and Jonathan David being among them, but Sesko is reportedly on their radar as well.

The 20-year-old’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, was spotted watching the game between Man Utd and Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday so speculation surrounding his future has started to grow ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by MEN, Man Utd have been showing an interest in signing Sesko over the last few years but they haven’t opted to make a concrete approach to purchase him yet.

But, the report states that with Martial set to leave the club this summer, United could attempt to sign Sesko to bolster the frontline ahead of next season.

MEN further claims that the Leipzig star has a £36m release clause included in his current contract and the clause can be triggered this summer. So, United can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

However, the report says that Arsenal are also keen on signing him and they could make a concrete approach in the off-season so the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for him.

Following underwhelming displays from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season, the Gunners are reportedly set to prioritise strengthening their frontline by signing a new striker this summer.

Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have all emerged as serious targets for the Emirates club but Sesko is seemingly on their radar as well.

The Leipzig star has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the German top-flight in recent times so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign the 20-year-old should the Old Trafford club go head-to-head with the Gunners over this deal in the upcoming window.