Chelsea have set their sights on signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer, according to a report from Milanlive.

The 20-year-old’s performances in the Bundesliga have been impressive with the young forward recording nine goals for Leipzig across all competitions this season, despite playing second fiddle to first-choice striker, Lois Openda.

The Blues have put the 195cm forward on their radar but face competition from Serie A heavyweights, AC Milan, who are also monitoring the progress of the Slovenia International.

However, the report reveals that the Blues have made a ‘sudden insertion’ and are ready to battle it out with the Serie A heavyweights for the young centre-forward at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for a new profile in the attacking department in the summer as Chelsea need something different to current forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Signing a striker is priority

The priority for the West London club is still Napoli’s centre-forward, Victor Osimhen who has a €130m (£111m) release clause. However, the Nigerian International is also being courted by other clubs and Chelsea’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League might play a part in Osimhen’s decision in making a move elsewhere.

Sesko could therefore emerge as a more realistic target. He has a contract at the Red Bull Arena until June 2028 and Milanlive reports that the Slovenian striker has a release clause of £42m.

Following the loan move of Armando Broja to Fulham, Chelsea now have Nicolas Jackson as the only recognizable centre-forward in the squad.

The Senegalese forward is on a scoreless streak since the November International break while Christopher Nkunku has been battling with niggling injuries since his arrival.

The Blues need a recognizable centre-forward who is also lethal in front of goal and Sesko certainly fits that mould.

Meeting Sesko’s release clause may not be an issue for heavy-spending Chelsea, the problem lies in convincing the youngster to join the club over Milan who are in a more stable position.