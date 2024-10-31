Arsenal & Liverpool get to know Byran Mbeumo asking price



According to Football Insider, Brentford are prepared to command a huge transfer fee for Bryan Mbeumo in January to ward off interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Cameroon international has had a superb start to the Premier League campaign with the Bees and he has already netted 8 goals from 9 games. His performances have caught the eye of elite clubs, but the Bees are unlikely to sanction his sale on the cheap.

As per Football Insider, Brentford are prepared to price out the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool by demanding in excess of £60 million in January. They are determined to keep him and may only negotiate on the fee during the next summer transfer window.

Unlikely deal

Mbeumo had a brilliant start to the previous campaign with the Bees, but his season was hampered by an ankle injury. On his return, the right-sided winger failed to find the same consistency in terms of goal contributions.

As a result, there was not any concrete interest in signing him over the summer, but his form this season has grabbed the eye of several teams. Arsenal and Liverpool seem most keen on landing his signature as of now.

Givemesport claim that Mikel Arteta’s side are continuing to study data and scouting reports before considering whether or not to move for him. Whatever the case, we don’t see them making an approach in January.

Bukayo Saka is an undisputed starter from the right wing when fit and available. Raheem Sterling has started to find form after his loan move from Chelsea and Arsenal could wait until the summer to pursue a deal for Mbeumo.

It could be a similar case for Liverpool too. Mohamed Salah is a guaranteed starter on the right flank, but his future remains uncertain. He could walk away when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Luis Diaz showed against Brighton yesterday that he has the ability to play on the right wing too. Just like Arsenal, they could play the waiting game until the summer before making a genuine approach for the Bees star.