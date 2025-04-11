Tottenham Hotspur looking into summer swoop for West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur are having a season significantly below their expectations as they sit 14th in the Premier League standings with their only hope of playing European football next season set to be fulfilled by a triumphant Europa League campaign. If they are eliminated from the continental cup, Ange Postecoglou is very likely to be relieved of his duties by the board.

And although there is a lack of clarity over who exactly will be in their dugout heading into next season, Tottenham are already looking into doing business this summer. According to Ghana Soccer Net (h/t 90min), Spurs are interested in battling Newcastle United for the signing of West Ham United’s electric forward Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus might be on the move this summer for £80 million and with Son Heung-min catching up with age, Tottenham see the former Ajax Amsterdam star as the worthy successor for their captain. Besides being a specialist left winger, the 24-year-old can play as a centre forward and on the right flank as well as in various advanced positions in midfield.

Kudus not worth the price tag

It is far from a secret that Tottenham Hotspur require a sizeable investment in their offensive department. Apart from concerns over Son Heung-min’s qualities, Richarlison and Timo Werner also might not be at the club, so there is enough reason for the club to evaluate its options and a versatile player like Mohammed Kudus is certainly a player worthy of interest.

However, an £80 million price tag is far from the ideal amount of money for a player who has scored only three goals and provided two assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season. Though there may be arguments about West Ham’s poor performances and their overall struggles, it is still is not enough of a justification to make Kudus’ asking price sound reasonable.

In that much money, Spurs could sign a player with much better statistics from elsewhere in Europe, or perhaps invest in more than one position with a major squad revamp anyways expected to be on the horizon. It remains to be seen if West Ham keep any room open for negotiations on their demands though any reasonable discount also does not make Kudus financially attractive.