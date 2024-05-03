Arsenal could sign Thuram in swap deal for Jesus



According to Italian outlet Inter Live, Arsenal could attempt to sign Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram in a swap deal involving Gabriel Jesus this summer.

The London heavyweights are on the search for a new centre-forward and they have been constantly linked with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee over the past few weeks. Inter Live claim that Zirkzee is the priority striker target for the Gunners and they could have a Plan B if they are unable to strike an agreement for the Dutchman.

The source add that the Gunners could swoop for the services of Thuram, who has had a fantastic debut season with Inter. It is reported that Arsenal could be prepared to pay £26 million while offering Jesus as part of the deal. Jesus is reportedly an old wish for Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Talented striker

Jesus had a brilliant start to his career with the Gunners before he suffered a knee injury at the World Cup. Since his comeback, he has struggled to replicate the same level of performances. The Brazilian has personally admitted that he has not been at his best, having yet to fully recover from his knee issues.

Arsenal have opened the door for his summer exit, according to The Athletic and we won’t be surprised if he is included in a potential swap deal for a new signing. Thuram has the ability to play on either wing or up front, but he has operated as a striker at Inter this season, registering 14 goals and 13 assists.

The Frenchman has been brilliant with his hold-up and link-up play. He has also excelled with his dribbling skills and physical presence in the opposition box. He is a hard-working striker with an aerial presence which Jesus does not possess. It is left to be seen whether Arsenal will sign him this summer.

The Gunners may want a young striker with the room to develop. Thuram would not fit into that category, considering he will be 27 years of age at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign. This could be a reason why the Gunners may look elsewhere to reinforce their centre-forward department.