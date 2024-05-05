Arsenal make contact with Palmeiras prodigy Estevao Willian

Arsenal have opened talks with Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian to discuss a potential move to North London, according to Brazilian publication, UOL.

Dubbed “Messinho”, the 17-year-old is quickly establishing himself in Abel Ferreira’s squad, making four appearances and scoring a goal– making him the second youngest scorer in Palmeiras history.

Willian’s potential has caught the attention of Arsenal scouts and UOL claims the Gunners have now made contact with the players representatives to try and lure him to North London.

However, the Gunners are set to face stiff competition for the Brazilian’s signature as the report says the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester City are also showing a keen interest.

With a contract at Allianz Parque set to run until the summer of 2026, Palmeiras are holding onto a £38m [€45m] release clause for Willian and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will be prepared to meet that fee to secure the signature of the young prodigy.

Brazilian talent

Estevao Willian has been a revelation since making headlines at the 2023 U17 World held in Indonesia, where he netted three goals in five appearances.

His performances have caught the eye of several European top clubs and Arsenal are looking to add the youngster to their growing list of Brazilian talents to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Margalhães and Gabriel Jesus have been making significant impacts since they arrived in north London.

While Gabriel and Jesus joined from European clubs – Lille and Man City – Martinelli joined the Gunners directly from Brazilian Serie B side Ituano in 2019 and has emerged as one of the best wingers in the League.

An array of Brazilians in Mikel Arteta’s squad could hand Arsenal a slight advantage in signing Willian – who will be handed all the motivation and companionship to settle in quickly.

The Gunners are in a battle to secure their first League title since 2004 and will hope to continue their fine form against the “big six” when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next week Saturday.