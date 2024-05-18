Liverpool interested in signing Willian Pacho this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Willian Pacho this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It was already looking likely that the Reds would let Joel Matip leave the club as a free agent at the end of this campaign and it has now been confirmed by the club ahead of their final game of this season.

So, it seems the Merseyside club have already started exploring the market to sign a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the Cameroonian.

Liverpool are seemingly planning to sign a new left-footed centre-back as they have been linked with a few names in recent weeks. Goncalo Inacio and Levi Colwill have been mentioned as potential targets but Pacho is reportedly on their radar as well.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Liverpool have kept a close eye on Frankfurt’s performances this season and they have been impressed by a few of the Eagles’ talents with Pacho being among them.

Pacho to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that Liverpool have monitored the Ecuadorian’s development this season before making a potential swoop this summer. However, Romano states that the Reds haven’t opened any official talks with the player’s representatives or Frankfurt to get this deal done and it remains to be seen whether things change over the coming weeks.

Romano said:

“At the moment I’m hearing Pacho has been one of the players that they’ve been monitoring. They’ve been really attentive to the Eintracht situation, so they appreciate the way they play and they believe that there are some players with really good talent there. Liverpool have been scouting and following the player, but there is still no negotiation between clubs or on the player’s side to the club. It’s still early.”

It has previously been reported that Frankfurt could be open to cashing-in on Pacho this summer if they receive an offer of at least £43m. So, Liverpool will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign the South American in the off-season.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to secure his signature in the upcoming window to reinforce their backline.