Man Utd readying move to sign Gleison Bremer



According to Tuttosport (via Tuttomercatoweb), Manchester United are preparing a summer approach to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer after watching him in action in the Coppa Italia final.

The Red Devils are expected to spend on a marquee central defender after Raphael Varane confirmed his departure on a free transfer. Bremer has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while and Tuttosport claim that Man United had scouts in attendance to watch him in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta in midweek.

The same outlet claim that United are ready to make a formal move for the 27-year-old star. Juventus have earmarked Bologna ace Riccardo Calafiori as a possible successor to Bremer. The Serie A heavyweights are prepared to part ways with the Brazilian star if they receive a transfer package in the region of £60 million this summer.

Experienced ace

United will lose the services of Varane at the end of the campaign while Jonny Evans could also depart when his contract expires next month. There is a possibility that Victor Lindelof could also be sold. His contract was extended with a clause until the summer of 2025, but no negotiations have been held over a possible new deal.

Bremer would be a fantastic acquisition for United with his experience and ability to stand out in the big games. The Brazilian is a good ball-playing midfielder who has a strong physical and aerial presence in the box. The 27-year-old is also gifted with pace to make ball recoveries and has also impressed with the timing of his tackles.

He would be a good replacement for Varane in the squad, but United will be hoping to negotiate a lesser transfer fee with the Bianconeri. With the prospect of missing out on European football next term, the hierarchy are likely to be more cautious with their summer spending, considering the Profitability and Sustainability spending limits. They could aim to lower the initial transfer fee for Bremer by including performance-based add-ons.