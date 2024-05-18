Arsenal could sign Zirkzee due to Edu’s close agent ties



According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal could sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer due to the close ties between sporting director Edu Gaspar and agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Netherlands star has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent months and Corriere dello Sport now claim that his representative Joorabchian has a great relationship with Edu and would like to bring him to Arsenal.

Edu is prepared to welcome the Dutchman with open arms and it is claimed that the striker could be signed for £34 million. AC Milan are also interested in Zirkzee, who prefers to stay in Serie A, but his agent appears keen on taking him to the Gunners.

Good talent

Zirkzee has been fancied to move to Arsenal for some period of time and the speculation has intensified. Arsenal have done business with Joorabchian in the past with the signings of Willian, Cedric Soares and Auston Trusty.

Douglas Luiz, who is another client of Joorabchian, was also on the radar in the summer of 2022. The Gunners made three separate bids at the time, but Aston Villa were quite clear that the Brazil international was not for sale.

The respected agent is now keen on bringing Zirkzee to the Gunners. The Dutchman is a talented young striker and he has had a good campaign with Bologna where he has scored 12 times and provided another 7 assists in all competitions.

His statistics are not exemplary at the moment, but his potential has grabbed plenty of interest. Zirkzee is a modern striker, who can drop into deeper attacking positions to link up play. He is also good with his hold-up play and high pressing.

We won’t be surprised if Arsenal are indeed interested in securing his signature, but some of the fans may probably question the club’s ambition. The Gunners surely need a more prolific goalscorer to compete for the league title.