Man Utd interested in signing Denzel Dumfries this summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Having endured a dire campaign this term, the Red Devils are seemingly planning to revamp their squad ahead of next season. It has been suggested that United are ready to listen to offers for the majority of their stars with Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund the only players untouchable at the moment.

Man Utd are reportedly willing to cash-in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and sign a new right-back as a potential replacement for the former Crystal Palace star this summer.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing the Netherlands international and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him this summer.

The report further claims that Inter are currently in talks with the fullback to extend his deal, but if they can’t reach an agreement over the coming weeks then they could cash-in on him for a fee of around £21m.

Dumfries to Man Utd

Gazzetta dello Sport also states that Dumfries ‘would like’ to move to Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag, whose future is uncertain at the Red Devils following a disappointing campaign this term, would be willing to sign his compatriot if he remains as United manager next season.

Dumfries, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also efficient in defensive contributions. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, although the Inter star has showcased glimpses of his qualities at the Italian top-flight, he has found it difficult to play regularly at Inter this season so there is a question mark whether he would be the right option for Man Utd to reinforce their backline.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure the Netherlands international’s signature if he moves away from Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.