Man Utd in talks to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Adrien Rabiot to sign him this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Erik ten Hag initially wanted to purchase the midfielder a couple of years ago, but the Red Devils couldn’t manage to secure his signature so a deal didn’t materialise.

The midfielder was once again linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of this season, but he eventually opted to remain at Juventus by extending his deal for one year.

However, with the Frenchman’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started to grow once again ahead of the summer window.

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd are interested in signing Rabiot this summer and they have already opened talks with the player’s agent and mother Veronique to secure his signature as a free agent.

Rabiot to Man Utd

However, the report claims that Bayern Munich are also plotting a swoop for him but it seems United have already stepped up their efforts to beat the Bavarian club in this race.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s future hanging in balance at Old Trafford at the moment, the Red Devils have seemingly started exploring the market to reinforce their engine room this summer.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd have been hamstrung by Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so it seems they are looking to sign a free agent like Rabiot to bolster the squad.

The 29-year-old – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and also works hard without possession. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to sign the former Paris Saint-Germain star to strengthen their midfield department in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, despite defeating Newcastle United in midweek, Erik ten Hag’s side remain in the eighth position in the league. So, having already missed out on the Champions League qualification, United could fail to secure their place in Europe altogether next season.