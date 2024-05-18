Chelsea ‘thinking’ about the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain

Conor Gallagher’s future at Chelsea has been a cause of concern with the academy graduate’s contract at the club expiring next year. There is still no agreement between both parties over a renewal.

If the Blues fail in prolonging Gallagher’s tenure, they will be obligated to sell him to avoid losing him for free in 2025. According to TBR Football, exclusively citing Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are already ‘thinking’ about replacing Gallagher and have identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte as a target.

The Ligue 1 outfit signed the Uruguayan international from Sporting Lisbon last year for £51 million by seeing off competition from the west Londoners and it appears they are ready to renew their interest.

TBR Football adds that Ugarte has failed to make a big impression in the French capital and PSG are happy to move him to make way for fresh faces in the summer.

Ugarte is aware of PSG’s stance and would be ‘interested’ in heading to the Premier League, as per the report.

Chelsea keeping Gallagher remains a possibility

Chelsea are certain to have ambitious plans for the transfer window after a lacklustre season.

However, after spending over £1 billion under Todd Boehly’s ownership, they could be on the verge of facing Financial Fair Play ramifications and must first get rid of their deadwood before spending more.

Gallagher has been an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team in recent months and the Blues boss would no doubt be keen to keep him. Chelsea could risk losing him for nothing in 2025 if he doesn’t sign a new deal but they need the money to help balance the books.

Selling an academy graduate like Gallagher would allow Chelsea to bank the money as pure profit on the balance sheet, and help them avoid any FFP penalties.

Ugarte would be an interesting replacement if Chelsea do sell Gallagher. He was excellent during his time at Sporting Lisbon and could rejuvenate his career here in the Premier League if he seals a move to Stamford Bridge.