Man Utd could offer Eriksen in transfer deal for Toney



According to Teamtalk, Manchester United could be prepared to include Christian Eriksen as a makeweight to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

Man United are likely to sign a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial expected to leave when his contract expires on June 30. They have been linked with plenty of names and Toney has emerged as the top target.

Citing a report from Spain, Teamtalk claim that United have made a surprise £60 million bid for the services of Toney, but it may not be enough to prise him away from the Bees this summer.

It is further mentioned that Eriksen, who previously had a good short-term stint at Brentford, could be included as part of the deal in order to convince Thomas Frank’s side to part ways with Toney.

Possible deal

Rasmus Hojlund has been United’s main man up front this season. The 20-year-old has fared decently with 15 goals. However, United need more goals if they want to compete for the top 4 and challenge for the Premier League title in future.

United would not want to put pressure on the young striker and may prefer an experienced ace to accompany him. Toney would be an ideal acquisition, considering his valuable experience of playing for Brentford in the English top-flight.

Toney netted an impressive 20 goals in the league last season before his 8-month betting ban. The 28-year-old restarted his career with 4 goals from 5 games, but he has not scored for the Bees in his next 11 league appearances.

Despite this, he continues to be highly regarded. A full pre-season in training could help Toney recapture his scoring form. We won’t be surprised if United are prepared to spend big and offer Eriksen as part of the agreement.

Eriksen has fallen out-of-favour under manager Erik ten Hag this campaign. The midfielder could be tempted to make a return to Brentford where he had a superb spell in 2022 with 5 goal contributions in 11 appearances.