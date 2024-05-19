Arsenal ponder over a transfer for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez

Fichajes (via journalist Matteo Moretto) has claimed that Arsenal are interested in the signing of Miguel Gutierrez from Girona this summer, with the player’s evaluation standing at £34 million.

Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to be in the running for a left-back ahead of next season with the manager unimpressed by Oleksandr Zinchenko and using the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior in the role.

Gutierrez has now emerged as a prime target with Fichajes, via Moretto, claiming that Arsenal are keen on signing the Girona star. However, the Gunners face competition as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also monitoring Gutierrez.

The defender’s stock has risen in recent months off the back of a fantastic season at Girona. The Catalan side is keen on retaining his services for next year with Champions League football beckoning. Madrid, meanwhile, hold 50% of his rights and can buy him back for only £6.8 million.

The report adds that while Real Madrid are still to decide whether or not to re-sign Gutierrez, there is ‘clear interest’ from both, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Arteta is expected to be handed a handsome transfer budget this summer and it is foreseen that he will be able to match Gutierrez’s asking price of £34 million.

Gutierrez would be a better signing than Hato

Arsenal are interested in landing Jorrel Hato from Ajax Amsterdam as well, and as such, Gutierrez would be a better signing for the Gunners than the Dutch teenager.

The former Real Madrid left-back was one of Zinedine Zidane’s discoveries but was only moved on by Carlo Ancelotti two summers ago as he preferred the more experienced Ferland Mendy.

Gutierrez has since re-established himself as a target for his former club and several other European giants, while being one of the best left-backs in La Liga.

His asking price may be a slight premium but Gutierrez possesses greater experience than Hato, Arsenal’s primary target at left-back, and is aged just 22.

With the Gunners looking to contend for silverware and needing a first-choice left-back, there is no reason why Miguel Gutierrez should not emerge as a top priority for them.

Time will tell if the Spanish star holds out hope for a return to Real Madrid or chooses to embark on a new adventure altogether in the summer transfer window. If it’s the latter, it could open the door to a move to Arsenal.