Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match preview with betting tips

The race for the top four in the Premier League hots-up as Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Manchester City’s European ban has opened the door for the club finishing fifth to sneak into the Champions League next season but with their appeal yet to be heard, clubs will want to finish in the top four to guarantee their place in Europe’s elite competition.

Chelsea currently occupy that all-important fourth spot and their lead was cut to just one point after Tottenham edged past Aston Villa at the weekend so the Blues need a win to strengthen their position.

However, Manchester United would blow the race for the top four wide open if they could leave Stamford Bridge with a win this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into the game sitting ninth but they can climb to seventh and move to within three points of Chelsea with a win in West London.

Team news

Chelsea expect Tammy Abraham to be available despite the striker aggravating an ankle injury during the 2-2 draw with Leicester City before the winter break two weeks ago.

Christian Pulisic has been training with the U23s recently as he builds up his fitness following an adductor injury but this game comes too soon while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also still short of fitness.

Number one goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set for a recall after being dropped for the Leicester game while Mateo Kovacic and Willian could also be given recalls by Lampard.

Manchester United will have new signing Odion Ighalo in the squad following his arrival on deadline day but the striker is expected to be on the bench having yet to train with his new team mates.

Nemanja Matic is back from suspension but Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay remain on the sidelines while Marcus Rashford won’t be available for the foreseeable future due to a fractured back.

Betting tips & prediction

This is going to be a fascinating game played between two English giants so it's not easy to predict the outcome. Chelsea are the favourites to win this evening while United are available at 7/2 – which are high odds considering they won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup this season.

Chelsea have a terrific league record in this fixture as they’ve lost just one of the last 17 meetings with Manchester United and I don’t see them losing tonight. However, United have performed well in the big games this season and I think they’ll get something from this match. The draw at 27/10 looks like a good bet and a 1-1 draw is good value at 11/2.