Tottenham in battle with Juventus to sign Calafiori

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Juventus over a deal to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

After coming through AS Roma’s youth system, the 21-year-old joined FC Basel to play regularly and develop his career having failed to break into the Giallorossi’s first eleven.

After being impressed by the youngster’s displays in the Swiss top-flight, the Rossoblu opted to bring him back to Serie A ahead of this season. Upon moving to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Calafiori has enjoyed a promising campaign in the Italian top-flight this term, helping his side mount a top-four charge.

It appears the Italian’s eye-catching performances for Bologna haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe ahead of the summer window with Spurs among those to have registered their interest.

While citing and translating the print version of Gazzelltta dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Tottenham are keen on signing Calafiori and they already held talks with Bologna to learn about the details of signing him in January.

Calafiori to Tottenham

The North London club eventually opted to bolster their backline by signing Radu Dragusin last winter but they are reportedly planning to purchase a new defender this summer and could look to secure the Bologna star’s signature.

The report states that Thiago Motta’s side could be open to cashing-in on the defender if they receive an offer of around £21m. So, the Lilywhites can manage to sign him for an affordable price should they formalise their interest.

However, the Italian outlet claims that Juventus are also keen on purchasing him and they could make a concrete approach in the off-season so the North London club are set to face tough competition from the Italian giants in getting any potential deal done for him.

Calafiori is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender in future. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can eventually manage to sign Calafiori to reinforce their defensive department in the upcoming transfer window.