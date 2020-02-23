Arsenal vs Everton: Match preview, team news and betting odds

Arsenal take on Everton at the Emirates this afternoon knowing they need a win to stand a chance of finishing in the top four this season.

The Gunners endured a difficult campaign under former boss Unai Emery that lead to his dismissal but Mikel Arteta has installed new belief at the club since arriving as permanent manager in December.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 2020 and thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 last week to keep alive their slim hopes of finishing in the Champions League qualification places this season but they cannot afford any more slip ups.

A disastrous first half to the campaign has left Arsenal sitting 11th in the Premier League table but they can climb up to eighth and move to within seven points of fourth-placed Chelsea with victory this afternoon.

However, Everton arrive in north London also eyeing a late push for a Champions League place as they’re two points above Arsenal in the table so Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to leave the Emirates with a positive result to boost their own top four hopes.

Team news

Arsenal welcome Mesut Ozil back into the squad after the playmaker missed Thursday night’s Europa League victory at Olympiacos to attend the birth of his child. Lucas Torreira is also back in contention after sitting out the trip to Athens due to illness.

Hector Bellerin will be assessed ahead of the game as he’s carrying a slight groin problem while Sokratis is expected to miss out this afternoon are limping off with a knee injury in midweek.

Kieran Tierney is back in full training after recovering from a shoulder problem but this game will come too soon for the Scottish international so he remains out along with Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers.

Everton could be without Theo Walcott as he’s carrying a knee injury and Fabian Delph misses out due to suspension. However, Bernard is available after recovering from a knock and Andre Gomes could return from an ankle injury.

Betting odds & predicted score

The majority of Online Casinos and bookmakers have Arsenal priced as the even money favourites to win the game this afternoon. They appear to be tempting odds considering Arsenal’s excellent record in this fixture as the Gunners are unbeaten in their last 23 Premier League home games against Everton and have won more top-flight matches against the Toffees than any other side.

Everton can be backed at odds of 11/4 and the draw is on offer at 13/5, which could tempt bettors who fancy an upset at the Emirates today, but I think Arsenal will just edge this game. They seen to be finding some consistent form under Arteta and have tightened things up at the back having kept three consecutive clean sheets.

I do expect Everton to cause some problems and they may get a goal but I feel Arsenal will have too much in the end and predict a 2-1 home win – which can be backed at odds of 7/1 with many bookmakers.