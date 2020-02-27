Premier League Matchday 28 preview

After European action midweek the Premier League returns on Friday night when bottom of the league Norwich City host Leicester City at Carrow Road.

It’s not quite a full schedule of fixtures this weekend as Aston Villa and Manchester City meet at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. Arsenal and Sheffield United are without a fixture this weekend.

Leicester City will be looking for only their second win in their last seven Premier League fixtures, which includes defeats to Southampton, Burnley and Manchester City.

The Canaries are struggling badly at the bottom, seven points adrift of safety with 11 games to go, and with little sign of improvement. Daniel Farke’s side have taken just one point from their last four.

You can see a full list of odds here: https://gg.bet/en/football but here’s the key thrust of it – Brendan Rodgers’ side have been made the bookmakers’ odds on favourites heading into Friday’s match with odds as short as 8/11.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace renew their rivalry in Saturday’s televised lunchtime kickoff at the AMEX stadium.

The Eagles picked up a valuable three points at home to Newcastle United last weekend as they are now nine points clear of safety. Rivals Brighton have more fears over relegation as they are five points worse off than Palace, winless in their last seven Premier League outings (D5, L2).

Chelsea return from their 0-3 misery at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night to travel to out-of-form Bournemouth in one of the 3pm kickoffs, whilst Newcastle United versus Burnley and West Ham United hosting Southampton are the other two games at this time.

Saturday’s action concludes with 19th place Watford hosting Liverpool. The Reds are getting ever so closer to wrapping up the Premier League title in record time, having taken an incredible 79 points from a possible 81 this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are heavily backed to take the three points on Saturday evening with odds as short as 4/11 at Vicarage Road. Watford are winless in their last five (D2, L3), including last weekend’s 3-0 hammering away to Manchester United. Nigel Pearson’s side are one point adrift of safety but would need three points to move out the dropzone this weekend.

Everton versus Manchester United on Sunday is one of the most anticipated games of the weekend. Both teams are chasing the top four, though anything less than three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this weekend may leave them too far behind. The Red Devils have been in fine form since the signing of Bruno Fernandes – drawing 0-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, winning 2-0 at Chelsea and beating Watford 3-0 in the Portuguese superstar’s first three games.

The other game on Sunday is Tottenham Hotspur versus Wolves. After Jose Mourinho’s side lost at Chelsea last weekend they are four points outside of the top four, just one point above the side they welcome to the New Tottenham Stadium this weekend.