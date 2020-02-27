[Teams] Arsenal vs Olympiacos: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Arsenal welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates this evening for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has opted to start Alexandre Lacazette up front as the French striker comes in for Eddie Nketiah despite the youngster scoring against Everton at the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again starts on the left wing for Arsenal while Nicolas Pepe gets the nod on the right flank ahead of Gabriel Martinelli – who’s on the bench.
Bernd Leno retains the gloves so Emi Martinez has to settle for a place on the bench while Hector Bellerin keeps his place at right-back with Ainsley Maitland-Niles among the substitutes this evening.
Sokratis must also make-do with a place on the bench as Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz keep their places in the middle of the back four while Bukayo Saka comes in for the injured Sead Kolasinac at left-back.
Dani Ceballos keeps his place alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park so Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock have to settle for substitute roles this evening.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette.
Subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli
Olympiacos
Sa; Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas; Bouchalakis, Guilherme, Camara; Randjelovic, El-Arabi, Valbuena
Subs: Karargyris, Masouras, Lovera, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Bullari, Gaspar