Euro 2020 favourites: A look at who could go all the way this summer

The 2020 European Championship Finals will kick off in June and it’s expected to be one of the most competitive major international tournaments for some time as there are a number of top nations vying for the trophy. Let’s take a look at some of the favourites….

England 4/1

A quick look at the betting sites for Euro 2020 shows us that England are currently the 4/1 favourites with many bookmakers to win the tournament this summer. Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the new generation of players seem to be peaking at the right time.

The Three Lions breezed through qualifying for Euro 2020 after winning 7 of their 8 games and have been drawn in Group D alongside Croatia – who beat them in the World Cup semi’s – and the Czech Republic. Southgate will be confident of progressing to the knockout rounds where anything can happen and England are expected to be right in the mix at the business end of the competition.

France 5/1

You can’t overlook the reigning World Champions and France are many bookmakers 6/1 second favourites to win the Euro’s this summer. The French have a huge pool of top class players to choose from and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Greizmann certain to be key players in Dider Deschamp’s side, you’d be a brave man to bet against France. The only problem is they’ve been drawn in a nightmare group alongside Germany and Portugal. If they make it through to the knockouts, then expect France to be the favourites to go all the way.

Belgium 6/1

Another nation that could arguably field two teams capable of winning the Euro’s, Belgium have a strong squad that appears on the cusp of winning a major tournament. Eden Hazard has struggled during his first season at Real Madrid but he’ll still be a key player for his country and with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku also in their ranks, Belgium have the firepower to beat any team. Odds of 6/1 look tempting for them to win this summer.

The rest

Holland are many people’s dark horses at Euro 2020 as they have a new generation of world class players coming through so it’s no surprise to see them priced at 7/1 with the bookies. They also have a very favourable group [Austria and Ukraine] so the Dutch have a great chance of going deep in the tournament. Spain are 8/1 and they may not be as powerful as they used to be but they still have a strong squad capable of beating anyone on their day and they should get out of a group that consists of Poland and Sweden.

Germany are also not quite the same side that lifted the World Cup in 2014 as many of that squad have now retired but they’ve still got an exciting young group who will be dangerous this summer. 8/1 on the Germans could be tempting if you fancy them to get out of the ‘group of death’. The final side who could challenge for the trophy are Italy and while many feel they’re going through something of a transition phase right now, the Italians still one of only two teams to win all 10 of their qualification games so odds of 10/1 could be worth a cheeky bet this summer.