Liverpool & Arsenal make ‘approach’ to sign Lloyd Kelly

Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly made an ‘approach’ to sign Bournemouth’s outgoing star Lloyd Kelly this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Despite entering the final few months of his current contract, the 25-year-old hasn’t decided to sign a renewal with the Cherries yet. So, it seems the Englishman is willing to move away from Vitality Stadium as a free agent at the end of this season to take the next step in his career.

Therefore, Liverpool and Arsenal are seemingly looking to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation. According to the report by Caught Offside, the Reds and the Gunners are interested in the Bournemouth star and they have already made an ‘approach’ to sign him for free in the off-season.

However, the report claims that Newcastle United are also keen on signing him with Kelly leaning towards moving to St James’ Park after being convinced by the Magpies’ proposal. So, Liverpool or Arsenal will have to act quickly to change the Englishman’s mind.

Battle

It has been suggested that with Joel Matip set to leave the club as a free agent this summer, Liverpool are keen on signing a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the African. They are seemingly looking to sign a new left-footed centre-back as they have been linked with a few names in recent times with Goncalo Inacio and Willian Pacho being among them, but Kelly is now emerging as a new serious target.

On the other hand, Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new left-sided defender as Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer window.

Kelly, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the centre-back position as well as the left-back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The 25-year-old is a talented player and could be a shrewd bargain signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club can manage to beat Newcastle in this race should Kelly eventually leaves Bournemouth at the end of this season.