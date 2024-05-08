Tottenham interested in signing Alessandro Buongiorno

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno this summer, as per the Italian outlet FCInterNews.

Despite enjoying a promising start to this season, the Lilywhites have struggled to showcase their best in the second half of this campaign. As a result, they are at risk of missing out on the Champions League qualification.

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to make Spurs a title contender so he wants to rebuild the squad in the upcoming window with Tottenham seemingly looking to sign a new centre-back.

According to the report by FCInterNews, Spurs are interested in signing Buongiorno and they could make a concrete approach in the upcoming window. The report further claims that Inter Milan are also keen on signing him but Torino value their star man at around £34m. So, Tottenham are in an advantageous position over Inter in this race as they are financially stronger than the Italian champions.

FCInterNews also states that Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for Buongiorno so the North London club are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

Buongiorno to Tottenham

However, the Italian outlet says that Buongiorno doesn’t want to move to the Premier League as he is willing to remain in Italy. So, Postecoglou’s side will have to persuade the defender to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane if they formalise their interest.

Buongiorno, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-back. He is strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Postecoglou likes to deploy a left-footed centre-back in the left side of defence but he doesn’t have a left-footed defender other than Micky van de Ven at his disposal. So, considering Tottenham are set to secure their place in Europe next season, they need squad depth to achieve success in every competition.

Therefore, Buongiorno could be a shrewd signing for the North London club if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to persuade him to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane if they formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.