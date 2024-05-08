Man Utd join Tottenham in the race to sign Gudmundsson

Manchester United have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, the Lilywhites haven’t opted to sign a new centre-forward to replace the Englishman yet. However, it has been suggested that the North London club are planning to splash the cash in the upcoming window and could reinforce the frontline by signing a new striker.

Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Omar Marmoush have all been mentioned as potential targets with Gudmundsson reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, according to the report by TEAMtalk, Spurs are interested in the Iceland international and they could make a concrete approach to purchase him this summer. The report further claims that Genoa is open to cashing-in on their star man if they receive an offer of around £26m so Spurs can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

TEAMtalk also states that after successfully signing Radu Dragusin last winter, Tottenham have built a good relationship with Genoa and that could help secure this deal. The report also says that the North London club will hold a meeting with the Italian club to discuss the future of Djed Spence – who’s currently on loan at Luigi Ferraris Stadium, and the topic of Gudmundsson could arise in that meeting.

However, TEAMtalk claims that Man Utd have now also expressed their interest in signing him but their interest isn’t as concrete as the North London club’s.

It has been suggested that having struggled with their goal-scoring issues this season, the Red Devils are willing to sign a new striker to support Rasmus Hojlund next season.

Gudmundsson is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

So, the 26-year-old could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, given that Gudmundsson hasn’t consistently showcased his qualities at the highest level, there is a question mark whether he would be the right option for Spurs or the Red Devils to help either club achieve their lofty ambitions going forward.

Therefore, Tottenham or Man Utd could be better off exploring other options to reinforce their attacking department in the upcoming transfer window.