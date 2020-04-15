Biggest Premier League Upsets

The English Premier League is one of the most dramatic football leagues anywhere on the planet. It is often referred to as being the best league in the world and while that is open to debate, no one can argue about the thrill of the Premier League. One of the many factors about the Premier League that makes it great to watch is the ability of teams lower down the table to beat those at the top, keeping it unpredictable and exciting for the fans. This ability of the lower teams to cause upsets also applies to sports trading in terms of player transfers well. A prime example being Andy Robertson who moved from Hull City to Liverpool back in 2017 for a mere £8m.

The unpredictable nature of the Premier League was highlighted once again this season when Watford defeated Liverpool. The Hornets are currently involved in a battle against relegation while Liverpool were cruising towards their first title in the Premier League era. It seemed there was only going to be one winner back in February but Watford played brilliantly and caught Liverpool on an off-day to win the game. Not only did they win, but Watford recorded a stunning 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

It ended the opportunity for Liverpool to complete the 2019/20 Premier League season undefeated. If you were to have placed a bet on Watford to win that game, you would have been laughing all the way to the bank.

Moving back to Premier League upsets and the defeat at Watford may be the least of Liverpool’s worries as now there is the possibility that they may not win the Premier League this season. Despite having a commanding lead at the top of the table, the outbreak of COVID-19 means the Premier League season has been suspended and there is a chance it could be void. At the time of writing, Liverpool have a 25 point gap over second place Manchester City and there was no doubt they were going to go on and win the Premier League.

There has never been an instance in the history of the Premier League where a team has had such a huge lead only for them to not win the title. However, that is very much a reality as things stand and if the Premier League season does not resume sometime in May, Liverpool may not win the title, despite being so far ahead.

That’s not to say there hasn’t been other major upsets in the history of the Premier League. You only have to go back to 2018 to find a shock result at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City lost 3-2 at home against Crystal Palace. Manchester City were defending a 100% record and were expected to comfortably defeat The Eagles. Manchester City took the lead but a strong comeback from Crystal Palace, including a spectacular goal from Andros Townsend, helped them to take maximum points.

Finally, we come to one Chelsea fans would like to forget. Carlo Ancelotti’s team were at the top of the table in November 2010 as they welcomed Sunderland to Stamford Bridge. The visitors were struggling at the time but despite coming up against a team which included Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka, Ashley Cole, Ramires, Petr Cech and Branislav Ivanovic, Sunderland came away with a 3-0 win.