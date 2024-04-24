Tottenham could attempt to sign Gudmundsson in a swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly attempt to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson in a swap deal this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites haven’t opted to sign a new centre-forward to replace the Englishman. Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have been deployed in that role this season and the duo have done pretty well, but it seems the North London club are planning to sign a new striker in the upcoming window.

Numerous names have been mentioned as potential targets with Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Mohamed Amoura being among them, but Gudmundsson is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Tottenham are set to meet Genoa to talk about the future of Djed Spence – who is currently on loan at the Italian club and they have an option to sign the fullback permanently in a £9m deal.

The report further claims that Spurs are interested in Gudmundsson and they could talk with Genoa about the Iceland international during the meeting.

Gudmundsson to Tottenham

Calciomercato states that Genoa don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £30m and the Lilywhites could include Spence in a part-exchange deal to lower their asking price.

However, the report says that Juventus and Inter Milan are also keen on signing him but they are unlikely to be able to match Genoa’s asking price so Tottenham could manage to sign Gudmundsson this summer.

Gudmundsson has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe after enjoying a productive campaign in the Italian top-flight this term.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, can finish off his chances, has the efficiency of creating opportunities for fellow attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, Gudmundsson could be a perfect option for Tottenham to play in Ange Postecoglou’s system if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign the forward to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming window.