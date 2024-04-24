[Teams] Everton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for Merseyside Derby

Liverpool will be looking to move level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Everton at Goodison Park tonight.

The Reds saw Arsenal move three points clear with a win over Chelsea on Tuesday night so Jurgen Klopp’s men need to respond with a win of their own to close the gap on the league leaders.

Klopp has made some changes from the side that beat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage at the weekend but Alisson Becker keeps his place in goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold also starts at right-back after scoring a superb opening goal on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk marshals the Liverpool defence and he’s joined by Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson in the back four. Jarrel Quansah drops to the bench.

Alexis MacAllister is recalled to start in midfield as is Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones. Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all drop to the substitutes bench this evening.

Liverpool also make two changes in attack with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez recalled to join Luis Diaz in the front three. Diogo Jota is ruled out through injury while Cody Gakpo misses out after his partner went into labour.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts up front and he’s supported by Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil. Abdoulaye Doucouré lines-up in midfield alongside James Garner and Idrissa Gueye.

Jordan Pickford keeps goal once again while the back four is made up of Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Youssef Chermiti, Hunt, Keane, Danjuma, João Virgínia, Warrington, Young, Onana, André Gomes

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Quansah, Clark, Danns