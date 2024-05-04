Liverpool set ‘sights’ on signing Florian Wirtz this summer

Liverpool have reportedly set their ‘sights’ on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After returning from a serious knee problem that he sustained a couple of years ago, the 21-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign under Xavi Alonso’s guidance this term, scoring 18 goals and registering 19 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Leverkusen have already won the Bundesliga title, snapping Bayern Munich’s streak of winning the league for 11 consecutive years. In addition, Alonso’s side are in the final of the DFB Pokal and are on the verge of qualifying for the final of the Europa League having won the first leg of the semi-final against AS Roma last night.

So, they are on course to win the treble this season and Wirtz has been a fundamental part of Alonso’s starting eleven. Therefore, it seems having been impressed by the youngster’s displays this season, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

According to the report by Fichajes, the Reds have set their ‘sights’ on signing Wirtz and they could make a concrete approach in the upcoming window. However, the report states that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are also keen on purchasing him so it won’t be easy for the Merseyside club to get any potential deal done for him.

Wirtz to Liverpool

It has been suggested that Alonso is desperate to keep hold of their star man so Liverpool will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade Leverkusen to cash-in this summer.

Wirtz – valued at around £94m by Transfermarkt – is a technically sound player and likes to be deployed in the attacking midfield position. He can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

So, the German could be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him this summer. However, having recently revamped their midfield department, Liverpool already have enough firepower in this position so they don’t need to splash big money to sign a new midfielder. Therefore, Liverpool would be better off saving the money to reinforce other areas of the squad this summer.