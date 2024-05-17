Liverpool lead race to sign Teun Koopmeiners this summer

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian journalist Emanuele Corazzi.

After joining La Dea from AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, the 26-year-old has established himself as a key player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven over the last few years.

The midfielder has been enjoying a productive campaign this term, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

So, it seems having been impressed by the Netherlands international’s eye-catching performances this season, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

Now, speaking on Chronache Live(via Tutto Juve), Corazzi has reported that Juventus are interested in signing Koopmeiners this summer but Atalanta don’t want to rush in selling one of their biggest assets as they are hoping for a bidding war to happen.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

The report further claims that a few English clubs have expressed their intentions of signing the midfielder, but Liverpool are currently ‘above all’ in this race.

Corazzi said:

“Atalanta with Koopmeiners is doing exactly what they did with Hojlund, that is: ‘Juve are interested but let’s wait, let’s see what offers arrive’, because many English bigs, one above all Liverpool, are so interested in Koopmeiners. Last year Hojlund had so many offers, Atalanta waited and then sold him to United for a huge sum. It’s a bit more difficult for Koopmeiners to go to Juventus should Liverpool come along.”

It has been suggested that Atalanta could be open to cashing-in on Koopmeiners if they receive an offer of around £52m this summer. So, Liverpool will have to splash a big fee to lure the Dutchman to Anfield.

The Atalanta star has previously expressed his desire to move to the Premier League so it might not be a problem for the Merseyside club to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest.

Koopmeiners is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually opt to sign the Atalanta star in the upcoming window to reinforce their engine room.