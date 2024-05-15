Liverpool eye swoop to sign Teun Koopmeiners this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per the Italian outlet TuttoSport.

Despite revamping the engine room by purchasing four new midfielders last summer, the Reds are seemingly looking to add a new option in this department as they have continuously been linked with a few names ahead of the summer window.

Koopmeiners has been suggested as a key target for the Merseyside club with the reports regarding Liverpool’s interest in the Netherlands international mainly coming from Italy.

Now, Tutto Sport has reported that Liverpool are interested in Koopmeiners and they could make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Liverpool’s new incoming manager, Arne Slot, worked with the Dutchman during their time together at AZ Alkmaar and he could now play a key role in bringing his former colleague to Anfield.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

Tutto Sport also states that Atalanta want a fee of around £52m to sell their star man and the valuation won’t be an issue for the Merseyside club to get this deal over the line.

The Italian outlet further says that Manchester United and Newcastle United previously expressed their interest in signing him, but Liverpool are currently ahead of their rivals in this race due to the Slot factor. In addition, TuttoSport claims that Juventus are also keen on signing him but they can’t afford to spend that much money to secure his signature.

Koopmeiners has previously expressed his desire to leave Atalanta to take the next step in his career and he also said that he is open to moving to the Premier League. So, it won’t be an issue for Liverpool to persuade him to join the club should they formalise their interest.

The Netherlands international is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of creating chances for the attackers, can finish off his opportunities and also works hard without possession.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they eventually opt to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their midfield department.