Crysencio Summerville on the radar of Liverpool – Ben Jacobs



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer.

The Merseyside giants are expected to bolster their attack at the end of the campaign and Summerville has emerged as a target in recent weeks. Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs has now revealed that Liverpool are set for a busy summer and a young winger could be one of their top priorities.

The reputed journalist added that Summerville has come into conversation as a result, he said: “Liverpool are going to be in for a really busy summer and there will be additions, particularly in a wide winger-type area.”

“Regardless of the fact that Mo Salah is expected to stay, with Luis Diaz not signing a new deal as of now Liverpool are still going to be looking for a slightly younger, wide, creative-minded player. That is where a target like Crysencio Summerville comes into the conversation.”

Promising prospect

The £35 million-rated star has had a fantastic campaign with Leeds. He has registered 20 goals and 10 assists from 48 outings with 28 of those involvements coming in the Championship. The Dutchman has been pivotal to the Peacocks’ progress to the play-offs and he will be hoping to guide them back to the Premier League.

His form has caught the eye of the Reds, who may want to strengthen their wide attacking department with another young face. Liverpool have had good success with Championship signings in the past. Andy Robertson has been a huge hit since his arrival from Hull City while Harvey Elliott looks another fantastic acquisition as he is still only 21 years of age.

Summerville could be the next in line to move to Anfield with his promising potential. He may not get assured playing time in his debut campaign at the club and could become a regular in the long run with Mohamed Salah anticipated to move on soon. There is also uncertainty over the future of Luis Diaz who has yet to commit to a new contract.

At the price mentioned, Liverpool should have no problem in affording Summerville’s signature. The big question remains whether manager Arne Slot would give the green light for the transfer. While the hierarchy are working behind the scenes on potential signings, the final decision could be made by the Dutch head coach after his arrival.