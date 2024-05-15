Liverpool bid worth £103m for Rodrygo rejected by Real Madrid

Fichajes (citing El Chiringuito TV journalist Eduardo Inda) has claimed that Liverpool have seen a £103 million bid for Rodrygo turned down by Real Madrid.

The report quotes Inda speaking on the Spanish show saying the following lines:

“The bidding club is Liverpool and the player is a player very similar to their style. We are talking about a Real Madrid winger and it is Rodrygo. Real Madrid’s refusal is emphatic because the board likes him a lot.”

Rodrygo renewed his contract with Real Madrid at the backend of 2023, signing a deal until June 2028 with a release clause amounting to £860 million.

He is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at the Santiago Bernabeu and with a sky-high buyout fee, it is apparent that the Whites continue to have him in their long-term project.

Rodrygo also revealed earlier that he had rejected the opportunity to join Liverpool in 2019 in favour of a switch to the Spanish capital.

Liverpool can try to sign Rodrygo again in 2025

Though this year Liverpool were rebuffed in their bid to sign Rodrygo, they could return to the fore in 2025 when the player’s situation may have changed.

With Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, the Brazilian is at a risk of relegating to the Madrid bench and while he is set to stay at the club this season, the 23-year-old may consider his future next year if his playing time is hampered.

Rodrygo is capable of playing on both flanks of attack and at a young age, he has a high pedigree. Having featured to good measure against some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the Champions League, it is no surprise to see Liverpool interested in signing him.

The South American would be a fantastic replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Liverpool is under question.

The winger is a dynamic option who particularly excels in one-on-one situations against defenders. Rodrygo’s pace and finishing make him a lethal option to cut in from the wide areas.

On a related note, the Reds are reportedly closing in on Mohammed Kudus’ signing from West Ham. If the Ghanaian successfully fits into the team, Liverpool could give up on signing Rodrygo altogether.