Liverpool expected to trigger Mohammed Kudus release clause

Liverpool are closing in on their first summer signing and are ready to pay Mohammed Kudus’ £85 million release clause, according to reports via Liverpool.com.

The report cites Ghana Soccer Net as claiming that Liverpool ‘will sign’ Kudus this summer and have already opened talks over the deal. The source suggests that it’s only a matter of time before a move is done with Liverpool ready to trigger his £85m release clause to make Kudus the first signing of the post-Klopp era.

The report adds that Klopp’s inevitable successor, Arne Slot, ‘rates’ the West Ham forward. Kudus has 17 goals and seven assists in all competitions for the Hammers this season, whilst being a consistent fixture in David Moyes’ team.

With Manchester City and Real Madrid also monitoring the winger, Liverpool are ‘ready to beat off competition’ to sign the versatile 23-year-old – who they had kept an eye on for well over a year.

Kudus has shown his offensive prowess by featuring in six different attacking positions for West Ham this season. He has played as a centre forward, left winger, right winger, attacking midfielder and on the left and right sides of the midfield.

His adaptability to numerous roles on the pitch was a key factor in convincing West Ham to sign him last summer, and it is sure to hold him in good stead at Anfield if he does end up joining Liverpool.

Kudus a great addition for Liverpool

Liverpool are no longer in contention for the Premier League title and it is fair to say that their attacking options have been substandard for much of the season.

Mohamed Salah failed to maintain consistency throughout the campaign, while the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz lacked a clinical edge and missed too many changes in front of goal.

Kudus, thanks to his dynamism, is exactly what Liverpool need right now. He is a young and pacey option, who is more than capable of making the difference with his individual brilliance.

If he does join Liverpool, it will be interesting to see what position becomes his ‘primary’ role under Slot next season, but the exciting forward could be utilised all over the pitch through the course of the campaign.