Liverpool ‘closing’ a deal for £68m Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella

Liverpool appear to have stolen a march on Arsenal with the Reds ‘closing’ in on a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Spanish publication Fichajes.

Barella has forged a reputation as one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent years and he’s attracted interest from the Premier League.

The report says Arsenal are showing a keen interest in Barella as Mikel Arteta looks to find a replacement for Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international has endured an injury-plagued campaign and is expected to leave the Gunners in the summer when he’ll enter the last year his contract.

Manchester City are also reported suitors for Barella, however, it looks like Liverpool have stolen a march on their rivals as Fichajes reports that the Reds are ‘closing’ in on a deal for the Italian international.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season might not have gone according to plan, with the wheels coming off in the last few weeks, Liverpool are already bracing themselves for a new era under Dutch coach Arne Slot who will be stepping into very big Klopp-sized shoes.

What better way to endear himself to Liverpool fans than to try to sign a long-time transfer target of theirs? Barella has been continually linked with a move to Anfield over the past couple of seasons and with each performance on the pitch, his stock only keeps going up.

According to the report, Inter will be demanding up to £68m for his signature this summer so it will be a real statement of intent if Liverpool manage to get a deal agreed ahead of Arsenal and City.

The perfect fit?

The 27-year-old Italian ace has scored twice and assisted seven times in 44 appearances across all competitions this season. Stats don’t tell the full story though as Barella has been one of Inter’s most important players in their successful Serie A campaign.

Capable of playing anywhere in midfielder, Barella is as complete as they come. The Euro 2020 winning star has only gotten better at his game over the years of honing his skills in Italy and will be coming to Anfield as he enters the prime years of a footballer’s career.

In Slot’s patented 4-2-3-1 setup, Barella can easily occupy a spot as one of the two midfielders at the base of midfield alongside someone like Alexis Mac Allister. If the need arises, he can also occupy the #10 role and create play from there, although that role is likely to be taken by Dominic Szoboszlai.

Yes, Barella will be an expensive signing but just the kind of one that would kickstart a new project at a top club. If Slot is keen on making this happen, Liverpool should find a way to sign the Italian midfielder.

An interesting summer is on the horizon at Anfield and Barella could be one of the many arrivals we see during the coming months.