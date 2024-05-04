Liverpool ‘working for months’ to sign Alberto Moleiro

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro this summer, as per the Spanish outlet AS.

Having come through the Spanish side’s youth system, the 20-year-old has now established himself as a key player in Garcia Pimienta’s starting eleven in recent years.

After achieving the promotion with Los Amarillos last campaign, Moleiro has been guiding his team to survive relegation this season, scoring twice and registering three assists in 23 La Liga appearances.

While citing and translating the print version of AS, Sport Witness has reported that Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old’s displays this season and after being impressed by his performances, the Reds have registered a concrete interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Liverpool have already started laying the groundwork and they have been ‘working for months’ to lure him to Anfield in the off-season.

Moleiro to Liverpool

AS also states that Moleiro has a £51m release clause in his current contract but Las Palmas could be open to cashing-in on him if they receive an offer of at least £21m. So, Liverpool could manage to secure his signature for an affordable price this summer.

However, the Spanish outlet says that Inter Milan are also keen on purchasing him and in addition, Real Betis and Villarreal are also interested in him. So, the Reds are set to face fierce competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Moleiro is technically sound, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The Las Palmas star is comfortable playing in the left-wing as well as in the engine room. He is short in stature and possesses a similar playing style to Florian Wirtz so he could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to sign him in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad.