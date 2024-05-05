Man Utd favourites to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot



According to Corriere Torino (via SportWitness), Manchester United are one of the favourites to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer agreement.

Man United have been repeatedly linked with a move for Rabiot since his failed transfer in the summer of 2022. The Red Devils had agreed a transfer fee with Juventus back then, but a deal broke down due to a disagreement over personal terms.

He has remained on the Red Devils radar in the last 2 years and Corriere Torino claim that the Premier League giants are ‘above all’ in the pursuit of the Frenchman whose contract expires on June 30.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of the once Paris Saint-Germain graduate. Rabiot could leave Juventus on a free transfer amid claims that manager Massimiliano Allegri could be shown the exit door.

Allegri played a big role in convincing Rabiot to extend his contract for another year last summer.

Experienced ace

The Red Devils could have a busy summer transfer window and there could be several departures to lower the huge wage bill. Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial could leave at the expiry of their respective contracts.

Christian Eriksen could also depart from the Mancunian giants amid the lack of regular first-team football. Casemiro’s future could also be assessed amid a poor 2nd season while Sofyan Amrabat is expected to leave after an unsuccessful loan spell.

Manager Erik ten Hag will want to add more quality and depth into the squad and Rabiot would be a bargain signing on a free transfer. The £34 million-rated star is vastly experienced and would suit the Premier League with his strong presence.

The 2022 World Cup finalist does not shy away from making tackles or engaging into duels from midfield. He also possesses a superb work rate and would be a handy acquisition for United, who could have limited funds to invest this summer.

With the failure to make the Champions League next season, United are likely to depend on multiple player departures during the summer transfer window to recoup part of the transfer funds required to secure signings for ten Hag.