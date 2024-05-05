Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid

Football365 (citing Spanish journal, Nacional) has reported that Manchester United already have an agreement in place to sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid in the summer.

Andre Onana has not lived up to expectations in his maiden campaign in England and although his form has improved in the second half of the season, Manchester United are still on the look out for another goalkeeper and Lunin has emerged as a serious target.

It has been reported that Real Madrid have trying to agree a new contract with Lunin, but as per Football365, the Spanish giants have ‘been fruitless’ in their attempts to tie him down to a fresh deal.

The goalkeeper is about to enter the last year of his contract, so the Spanish giants are open to selling Lunin in order to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2025.

The 25-year-old has been excellent for Real Madrid during Thibaut Courtois’ absence this season. However, he faces the risk of relegating to the bench next season when Courtois returns to fitness after an ACL injury.

The situation has compelled Lunin to evaluate his future at Real Madrid and it appears Manchester United are ready to offer him a new challenge in England.

ten Hag will offer Lunin ‘untouchable status’

The report claims that Man Utd have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Lunin and will give the goalkeeper ‘untouchable status’ if he joins the club this summer.

Lunin’s incredible form this season for Real Madrid, particularly in the Champions League, is one of the chief reasons for Carlo Ancelotti’s side progressing to the competition’s latter stages.

He made nine saves against RB Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16 and was named man of the match. The goalkeeper was also instrumental when Real Madrid overcame Manchester City in the quarter-final as he saved two penalties in the shootout in addition to several parries in open play.

It is yet to be determined what Real Madrid’s asking price for Lunin is, however, Transfermarkt has valued him at £14 million.

Manchester United have also been linked with the signing of Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili by Fichajes and he is likely to be the alternate choice if Lunin decides to extend his contract at Real Madrid.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stake in Manchester United is expected to bring in an injection of funds which will be channeled towards improving the squad and a goalkeeper’s signing for the second successive year is being mooted with Lunin being the Red Devils’ ‘priority target’.