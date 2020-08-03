Man Utd in advanced talks to seal initial £60m deal as Solskjaer eyes 3 new signings

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund over a deal to sign Jadon Sancho as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes at least three new signings this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the market over the coming weeks as he looks to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for major honours next season.

Sancho has been touted as a prime target for months after developing into one of the best young players in world football at Dortmund since joining the club from Manchester City’s youth system three years ago.

The 20-year-old has just enjoyed his most productive season to date in Germany after providing 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions but Sancho is now reportedly keen to return to England this summer.

The Evening Standard are one of several media outlets reporting today that Man Utd are locked in talks with Dortmund over a deal but are adamant they won’t meet the Bundesliga outfits £100+ up front asking price.

The newspaper says United believe they can find a breakthrough in negotiations by paying at least £60m in advance followed by two further add-ons worth a total of £45m, taking the entire deal to over the £100m mark.

It’s claimed by the Evening Standard that Manchester United don’t want to pay above £70m up front for Sancho but beleive paying the huge deal in instalments is a fair compromise that should satisfy Dortmund.

It’s claimed that the German giants have set a deadline of August 10 to get a deal agreed and that suits Solskjaer as he wants his transfer business concluded as soon as possible so he has a settled squad ready for the start of next season.

Sky Sports are carrying a similar report as they claim United are locked in talks with Dortmund over a deal but they also suggest that personal terms over a five-year deal are close to being agreed with Sancho.

Obviously the young winger would be a sensational signing if Man Utd can get a deal over the line but their business won’t stop there as the Evening Standard says Solskjaer is looking to bring in at least two further new signings.

The paper says United are also eyeing a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire next season while Solskjaer wants to sign another creative midfielder with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish still a key target.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but if Man Utd can sign Sancho, Grealish and a top class centre-back then their squad will be looking extremely strong ahead of next season.