Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms boost but 5 players ruled out of Arsenal game

Manchester United get back to Premier League action when they take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a full team news and injury update.

The Norwegian coach was pleased to confirm that Man Utd have no fresh injury concerns to worry about following their impressive 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It means Solskjaer expects all the players who featured against Leipzig in midweek to be available for the visit of Arsenal this weekend but one player who won’t be involved is Alex Telles.

Man Utd’s summer signing has been forced to miss the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 and Solskjaer has confirmed the left-back won’t be available to face the Gunners on Sunday afternoon.

Telles is showing no symptoms but has to continue to quarantine himself to help reduce the threat of spreading the virus so the Brazilian defender will once again have to sit things out this weekend.

Manchester United will also be without Phil Jones against the Gunners as Solskjaer has revealed the centre-back has been forced to undergo an operation and won’t be available until some point in December.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“Alex won’t be ready, no. Apart from that I would think everyone else, at the moment, looks like they could be involved. [The squad looks] good,” “There was no injuries [from Wednesday] which of course is a big plus when you think of every game we play and the intensity. We’re getting better and better, I think everyone is seeing now that our fitness and sharpness is more up to speed and we should be ready for that game [on Sunday].” ”Phil has been injured and he had an operation and he’s been working really hard to get back. He’ll hopefully get fit during December.”

Eric Bailly will be another absentee against Arsenal on Sunday as he’s been ruled out for another three weeks while Jesse Lingard is also still working his way back to full fitness.

With Anthony Martial serving the final game of his three-match domestic suspension following his dismissal against Tottenham, United will be without five first team squad players for the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford.

United head into the weekend action sitting 15th in the Premier League table after picking up just 7 points from their 5 games so far but they should be in confident mood against Arsenal following the dominant win over Leipzig.