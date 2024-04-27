Arsenal want Bruno Guimaraes in £80m deal

Arsenal are keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes at the end of the season and could snap him up for around £80m, according to a report from 90 Min.

The 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and it is no surprise that top clubs are showing a keen interest ahead of the summer window.

90min claims that Arsenal are among those who want to sign Guimaraes at the end of the season as Mikel Arteta looks to further strengthen his title-chasing squad.

The South American has a release clause worth £100m in his contract that can be activated before mid-June. However, the report says Arsenal have been made aware that there is a verbal agreement in place between Newcastle and the player to listen to offers worth at least £80m.

The Magpies are under pressure to sell one of their key players this summer to balance their books and ensure they comply with financial regulations, and it appears Guimaraes is the most likely to be sold.

However, Arsenal aren’t the only club keen as 90min says Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing a keen interest in the Brazilian international.

Guimaraes might fancy Arsenal switch

Arsenal need to bring in a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and add more technical ability in the middle of the park. The South American would be the ideal fit for their style of play and he could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice.

Guimaraes has four goals and eight assists this season and he would add some much-needed creativity from the central areas if he completes a move to the Emirates Stadium.

A move to Arsenal would be an exciting step up in the player’s career as well, and he will look to compete for major trophies. He has proven himself in the Premier League with consistent performances and he is certainly good enough to play for any team in the country.

Guimaraes is at his peak right now and he could hit the ground running at the North London club, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are willing to pay at least £80m to get a deal agreed.

Arteta needs to also bring in a top class striker and possibly a new left-back this summer, so Arsenal need to be mindful of not spending too much of their budget on one player.