Liverpool exploring deal to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool have ‘explored’ a move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners but face competition from Juventus, according to Tutto Atalanta.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best central midfielders in the Italian top flight this season, featuring in 28 Serie A matches and netting 12 goals from the defensive midfield position.

His performances in the Europa League for Atalanta have also caught the eye of several European top clubs and Tutto Atalanta reports that Juventus are set to rival Liverpool for his signature.

Juve’s sporting director, Christiano Giuntoli, has been closely monitoring the 21-cap Netherland International, and the Italian giants are expected to intensify their efforts to sign Koopmeiners if they secure a place in the Champions League.

Despite the interest from the Bianconeri, the report adds that Liverpool have intensified their interest in the former AZ Alkmaar star and have already explored the possibility of bringing the midfielder to Anfield.

While the €36k-per-week star may favour a move to Turin, Liverpool still pose a ‘serious threat’ in usurping the 36-time Italian champions in securing a move for the midfield gem.

Koopmeiners is contracted at the Gewiss Stadium until 2027 and the report says Atalanta value the player at around €60m (£51m). However, they are likely to accept an offer worth closer to €50m (£43m) if it’s put on the table this summer.

Midfield depth

After a summer of failed transfer moves for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia – who both joined Chelsea – the Reds eventually signed Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo to provide defensive cover in the middle of the park.

While Gravenberch has been utilised in a more advanced role, Endo has been excellent in the holding midfield position, allowing Alexis MacAlister to move forward and giving the Argentine more freedom.

However, Liverpool are still in the market for another defensive midfielder and Koopmeiners possesses all the characteristics to thrive at Anfield.

His 12 goals across all competitions prove that aside from providing defensive solidity to his team, he is also a threat going forward and can slot into an advanced role if given the chance.

With Arne Slot set to take over the reins at Liverpool next season, Koopmeiners’ versatility could provide the Dutch manager with depth and quality in the middle of the park.

However, with the player reported to prefer a move to the Allianz Stadium, it remains to be seen if Liverpool are able to win the race for his signature this summer.