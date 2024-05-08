Arsenal very impressed with Sporting striker Victor Gyokeres



According to Jornal de Noticias, Arsenal are very impressed with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres and could make an approach to sign him this summer.

The London giants are on the search for an elite centre-forward and they have been linked with Gyokeres in recent weeks. It is now reported by Jornal de Noticias that Arsenal are ‘very impressed’ by their scouting mission on the 25-year-old.

Gyokeres is pretty much certain to leave Sporting after guiding them to the Portuguese league title. The Premier League could be the next destination for the former Coventry City striker who has a £86 million release clause in his contract.

Fantastic player

Gyokeres had a top season in the Championship with Coventry last season where he registered 22 goals and 12 assists from 50 games. Despite this, no Premier League clubs were genuinely interested in signing him. He went on to join Lisbon where he has been brilliant with 41 goals and 15 assists from just 47 appearances this campaign.

The Swede has now been touted to secure a bigger challenge away from the Primeira Liga. Arsenal are his main admirers and he would be a fabulous signing for them. The Gunners are currently lacking a 30-goal striker in the squad and Gyokeres could be the solution if he can replicate his recent success in the Premier League.

Aside from his goals and assists, Gyokeres offers much more. He is good with his hold-up play and also likes to link up with his teammates. At 25, Gyokeres is close to becoming a complete striker, but the big question mark is whether he can live up to the expectations after moving to the English top-flight from the Primeira Liga.

Darwin Nunez has failed to prove his credentials at Liverpool. The Uruguayan came with a huge reputation after a superb scoring season at Benfica, but he has been guilty of missing clear-cut chances under manager Jurgen Klopp. Gyokeres looks a much better striker, but his quality will be questioned until he makes his mark.