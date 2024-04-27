Arsenal have very strong relationship with Zirkzee’s agent

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Arsenal have a very strong relationship with the agent of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and have held talks about a possible deal.

The Gunners are on the search for a new striker during the summer transfer window. They have been credited with an interest in signing Zirkzee among other possible targets.

In his Daily Briefing column, Moretto has now revealed that Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian has a very strong relationship with the Gunners. The journalist also says there have been talks about him, but no proposal has been made as yet.

Moretto said:

“With the Arsenal links, basically Zirkzee’s agent Kia Joorabchian has a very strong relationship with Arsenal, so no doubt, there have been talks about him. But so far, it hasn’t gone beyond that.”

Potential advantage

Arsenal have had a good working relationship with Joorabchian over the past few years, having signed Cedric Soares, Willian and Auston Trusty. None of them have come good, but the club continue to main contact with him.

The Gunners tried to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is also represented by Joorabchian, in 2022. They are now being linked with Zirkzee, who has managed 19 goal contributions for Bologna in the current season.

The Dutchman has started to find his feet in Italian football after a difficult debut campaign. His potential has caught the eye of several European clubs, but Arsenal are said to hold an advantage with their financial situation compared to Serie A clubs.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will turn their interest into a formal transfer approach later this year. Zirkzee is unlikely to come on the cheap for them with Bologna on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Italian outfit are said to be eyeing £60 million for the former Bayern Munich striker. Zirkzee has the potential to develop into a quality striker. Arsenal could take the gamble and sign him when the transfer window reopens this summer.