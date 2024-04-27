Tottenham urged to beat Arsenal & Chelsea to sign Toney

Former goalkeeper Bryan King has urged Tottenham Hotspur to beat Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Ivan Toney ‘to move to the next level’.

It has widely been suggested that the Brentford star is keen on leaving the Gtech Community Stadium at the end of this season to take the next step in his career.

With the forward set to enter the final year of his current contract, the Bees are reportedly open to cashing-in on him and want a fee of around £50m.

It has been suggested that Arsenal and Chelsea want to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming transfer window and are planning to sign Toney by taking advantage of his current situation. However, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly also eyeing a swoop for him as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Now, speaking on Tottenham News, King has said that Toney is an England international and is a Premier League proven star so Tottenham need to convince the player to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane if they wish ‘to move to the next level’.

Tottenham told to sign Kane

The former goalkeeper further states that Spurs could opt to sign a striker from outside the Premier League but Toney is the right player to replace Kane.

King said:

“Toney, that is who Tottenham need to go and sign. He is worth the extra money, and if Spurs want to move to the next level that is the player they need to convince to join them. Spurs need to make that step and guarantee they will finish in the top four next season, and Toney is the player who will help them do that. “They can go through Europe and pick out centre-forwards if they like, but Toney is an England international, Premier League proven and he is the player that the club need to replace Harry Kane.”

Toney has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in recent times in the Premier League so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their attacking department if they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature by defeating Arsenal and Chelsea in this race in the upcoming window.