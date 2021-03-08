[Teams] Chelsea vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea can cement their place in the top four with a win when they take on Everton at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has recalled Kurt Zouma for the game as the Frenchman lines-up alongside Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three. Antonio Rudiger is given a rest as he drops to the bench where he’s joined by Thiago Silva.

Reece James keeps his place on the right flank for Chelsea while Marcos Alonso replaces Ben Chilwell on the opposite side. Mateo Kovacic is recalled to start alongside Jorginho in midfield with N’Golo Kante having to settle for a place on the bench.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gets the nod to start for Chelsea in attack as does Kai Havertz so Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech drops to the subs bench. Timo Werner keeps his place up front so Olivier Giroud has to make do with a place among the substitutes this evening.

As for Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin lines-up in attack along with Richarlison while Alex Iwobi starts in midfield with Gylfi Sigurdsson. Lucas Digne and Michael Keane keep their places in the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Kante, Pulisic, Giroud, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech

Everton

Pickford, Godfrey, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Andre Gomes, Allan, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: King, Nkounkou, Bernard, Davies, Virginia, Broadhead, John, Tyrer, Onyango