Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech linked with January move to Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has emerged as a January loan target for Borussia Dortmund, German publication Bild claims.

The Morocco international is currently in his second campaign with the Blues, but he has yet to find his feet amid form and injury concerns.

Ziyech had a disappointing debut season for the Blues last term with just six goals and four assists from 39 appearances across all competitions.

He started the current campaign in fine fashion with a crucial goal in the UEFA Super Cup, but suffered a shoulder injury just minutes after scoring.

Since his comeback, he has struggled for consistency. The Moroccan has played less than 200 minutes of Premier League football this season.

He was an unused substitute in the recent 1-1 draw against Burnley despite the Blues being without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner with injuries.

It is now reported that Dortmund are looking for a new winger this winter, and have their sights on pursuing a loan deal for the former Ajax man.

The Bundesliga giants have a good working relationship with the Blues, having previously signed Michy Batshuayi on a short-term loan deal.

They attempted to land Callum Hudson-Odoi on a temporary basis earlier this summer, but manager Thomas Tuchel had no plans of letting him go.

Ziyech is reportedly eager to leave the Blues to secure regular game time, but it won’t come as a surprise if the Blues boss denies him a mid-season exit.

The club are currently without Lukaku and Werner with injuries while there remain concerns over Christian Pulisic’s fitness, having suffered multiple niggles.

It appears unlikely that the Blues will entertain a loan exit for the £34.2m-rated star unless they have a potential replacement planned this winter.

The Blues return to action after the international break with an away trip to Leicester City. Ziyech will be hoping to get the nod in the three-man attack.

The club have a three-point lead at the top of the table, but have a tricky schedule with Leicester, Manchester United and West Ham United to face in the next four games.